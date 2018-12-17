Kim Kardashian Looks Exactly Like North West In Throwback Photo & Fans Are In Awe

If you’re wondering whether North West looks more like her mom or dad, the answer has never been clearer! Take a look at the baby pic Kim posted and get ready to have your mind blown.

Kim Kardashian, 38, just proved that the camera has literally always loved her — and that she’s got some super strong genes. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a throwback photo to Instagram on Dec. 16, her followers couldn’t get over how much she and her daughter North West, 5, looked alike. In the pic captioned “Baby K,” Kim was kneeling in a black swimsuit in front of a bush, her wet hair stuck to her forehead. She may have been young, but the future reality star was already showing off her modeling chops, as well as her wild resemblance to her oldest daughter.

“I can’t be the only one who thought this was North for a sec,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Omg you and North are twins. So cute!” The photo was flooded with comments about how much North was clearly taking after her momma, and we totally see it! Take a look at the side-by-side shots below to see their similarities, from their eyebrows to the shape of their noses down to their matching chins. North is still so little, and we can’t wait to see whether she keeps following in her mom’s footsteps as the years go by or if she starts looking more like her dad Kanye West, 41.

North has already been taking after her mom in other ways. From putting on her own false eyelashes and applying Kim’s makeup, the little one already has a love for beauty products — and killer fashion sense!

That being said, some fans also thought that Kim’s throwback pic looked a little like her son Saint, 2, and her 11-month-old daughter Chicago. So maybe Kim just has strong genes overall!