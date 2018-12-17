See Message
Khloe Kardashian Defends Staying With Tristan After Cheating Scandal: See Her Latest Cryptic Messages

Khloe Kardashian’s posting cryptic messages on Instagram AGAIN, and they appear to not-so subtly be about her relationship with Tristan Thompson — and haters criticizing her for it.

Khloe Kardashian‘s latest cryptic Instagram post… isn’t so cryptic. After facing more and more criticism for staying in a relationship with Tristan Thompson after he cheated, she’s speaking out. She posted a series of messages to her Instagram stories that seemed aimed at shutting the haters up. “Do what you feel in your heart to be right. You will be criticized anyway,” read one post. “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you,” read another. She also posted a Bible verse from Corinthians 16:14 — “Let all that you do be done in love.”

Sound familiar? Despite the pain Tristan put her through after cheating on her with multiple women toward the end of her pregnancy, Khloe’s all about forgiveness. We saw what she went through when it was replayed this season on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and how much her sisters did not want her to stay with Tristan! Khloe still has hope that things will work out in the end. In fact, a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d “be surprised” if Tristan didn’t pop the question this Christmas!

“All the signs are there, they have been talking about marriage and about having more kids, too,” the source said. “There was a time that Khloe was not sure that she wanted to get married to Tristan, but she loves Tristan, has done a lot of work to forgive him and wants to keep her small family together.” We have a feeling these two crazy kids are going to work things out!

Khloe’s going to defend Tristan no matter what — especially if they get married. A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe’s upset that people are still “going so hard” on Tristan. “Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point,” they said. “She is choosing to see the best in Tristan and she is hoping that her fans, her friends and her family will all do the same.”