Kenya Moore Kisses Baby Brooklyn, 6 Wks., In Sweet Mother/Daughter Pic

Get ready to have your heart melted! Kenya Moore and her baby girl are too cute in their new photo together. See the sweet shot here!

How sweet is this? Kenya Moore, 47, and her six-week-old daughter Brooklyn make the most adorable mother/daughter pair. In an Instagram photo the new mom posted on Dec. 16, Kenya held her baby girl and puckered up for a kiss. And as if the pic of their profiles wasn’t cute enough, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her daughter were matching in white — an off-the-shoulder sweater for Kenya and a teeny onesie with pink detail for her bundle of joy. “May God bless you and may all your heart’s desires come true,” Kenya captioned the shot. “I never gave up, kept praying and believing in God’s plan for my life. Stay prayerful. He has your back.”

Recall Kenya was very vocal about her dreams of starting a family after tying the knot with Marc Daly, and the two were spotted visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados before the reality star made her pregnancy announcement in April. Baby Brooklyn came earlier than Kenya and Marc were expecting, arriving on Nov. 4 even though she wasn’t expected until Thanksgiving. That’s because Kenya was suffering from the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and had to go into an emergency C-section. Fortunately, but she and her baby came out of the surgery happy and healthy.

Although Kenya shied away from sharing pics of her daughter’s face for awhile, focusing in on her teeny feet and hands instead, the new mom revealed Brooklyn to the world in December.

That was followed up by a photo of Marc holding his baby girl, her face front and center for the camera. And now that Kenya is sharing another shot with her daughter, it’s safe to say that she’ll keep documenting these early days of motherhood.