Well, this was tough to watch. While at the V-103 Winterfest concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 15, Keith Sweat was asked if he was the king of R&B, when Jacquees who happened to be within earshot quickly approached the cameras and said, “This is the king from back then, I’m the king from right now.” At that point, Keith hugged him and said, “I’m still getting that bag, I don’t know what he’s talking about.” As Jacquees went on to claim he was the king of his younger generation, Keith looked pretty pissed. Watch the awkward moment go down below!

We reported earlier how John Legend clapped back at Jacquees over his claims to the R&B throne. “Honestly I don’t think there is a king of r&b right now. Anyone consistently dominating the charts, selling out arenas, etc, a la Usher at his prime. Not a comment on quality. I think the throne is open right now,” John tweeted. “Part of me is talking myself into saying Bruno or the Weeknd but I’m not sure they neatly fit into the genre,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown apparently laughed off Jacquees claims.”Chris thinks it is hilarious that Jacquees would call himself the King of anything at all,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris knows Jacquees, loves his music, and has even worked with him, but feels like it is disrespectful to him and to accomplished, Grammy-winning guys like Usher and R Kelly to be calling himself the King of R&B. Chris has been laughing at all the attention Jacquees is getting over his wild statement and Chris appreciates all the love and support his fans are giving him as response too. But Chris thinks the statement is ridiculous and he will not be crowning Jacquees as the crown of anything.”

