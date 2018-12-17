Kate Hudson is the newest ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers, and she was greeted by the messiah herself, Oprah! Watch a video of their cute FaceTime below!

Oprah has just welcomed Kate Hudson, 39, as the newest WW ambassador, and we couldn’t be more inspired! Kate has a fitness line called Fabletics, so we know she loves moving her body, and now, she’s focusing on eating healthy as well! She had a baby on October 2, 2018, and says she wants to get healthy for her kids, her family, and her own longevity. “Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone,” Kate wrote on Instagram on Dec. 17. “I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies. We aren’t all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc. I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all! This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness.”

Back on November 29, about 8 weeks postpartum, Kate wrote on Instagram, “The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”

Kate continued, “MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪 I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! 💋”

Their FaceTime was so cute! We can’t wait to see the positive changes Kate makes in her life, and see how she focused on wellness, which is WW’s new philosophy! Congrats, Kate!