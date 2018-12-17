Kate Hudson Has Dropped Major Baby Weight 2 Mos. After Giving Birth — See New Gym Selfie

Kate Hudson welcomed her daughter in October and already looks super slim! See the latest shot of her flat stomach as she does the ‘Sunday suck in.’

Kate Hudson, 39, has been back in the gym since November after welcoming her daughter less than two months before that, and she just shared another progress pic! And for anyone wondering what her secret is to looking so good post-baby, the answer is pretty obvious — Kate spends a lot of time in the gym! The mother of three showed off her weight loss with a mirror selfie captioned, “The Sunday suck in.” She was standing in the gym wearing a tee, green leggings and a pair of black flip flops, her hair pulled back away from her face with a headband. “@nicolestuartla @jessejostark are seriously distracted!” she called out her trainer and workout bud. “#Hello…? #Busted.”

When she first returned to the gym, Kate posted a picture in a sports bra and leggings, announcing that she was hoping to lose 25 pounds before she began shooting her next film in the spring. Regardless of whether or not she was “sucking in,” Kate looked well on her way to her goal weight! She also added that her ultimate motivation for working out and eating healthy is being around a long time for her three kids — Ryder Robinson, 14, Bingham Bellamy, 7, and Rani Rose, two months. We’re so proud of this dedicated momma!

As if all of that wasn’t impressive enough, Kate was just named Weight Watchers’ newest ambassador by none other than Oprah, 64, herself!

This is such an exciting time for the actress, who raved about her new position on Instagram. “I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all,” she captioned her big reveal. “This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness.” So amazing!