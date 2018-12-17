Jinger Duggar’s Daughter, 5 Mos., Bundles Up With A Bow In Adorable New Pic — Sweet Shot

Jinger Duggar’s daughter is too cozy, cute and ‘contemplative’ in her latest pic. See the little one’s sweet face as she relaxes in the grass.

Another day, another new picture of Jinger Duggar‘s daughter! The 24-year-old reality star gave birth back in July, and she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, have been sharing precious pics of their baby girl Felicity ever since. In the latest shot posted on Dec. 16, the little one is looking “contemplative” while lying in the grass, surrounded by leaves. Sounds cute, right? But then when you add in Felicity’s pink hooded coat, which has ears, her striped bow headband and the fact that she’s holding her hands on her chest, the picture goes from cute too absolutely adorable! And the look on her face makes it next level. She’s just so content!

We don’t blame Jinger and Jeremy for flooding their social media accounts with shots of their daughter. Felicity doesn’t just look like a little model, but she also looks happy as can be in every pic. Does she ever cry or get upset? If there’s photo evidence of that, we have yet to see it. So far, she has been all smiles. The only thing as consistent as her happy personality has been her seemingly never-ending array of accessories. The striped bow headband was just the start! From teeny turbans to baby beanies, Felicity’s head is always so stylish.

The outfit in this particular pic is the same one the little one was wearing in a recent shot with her momma. Looks like they had a photo shoot! In the sweet mother/daughter shot, Jinger opened up about what a privilege it is to be a mom.

“Motherhood is a gift,” she captioned the photo. “It’s a gift not to be taken for granted and it’s a gift that ought not be despised. It’s a unique gift that allows me to demonstrate toward my daughter the love that God has graciously demonstrated toward me. It’s a profound gift that reveals the heart of God in a way I had never imagined. It’s a weighty gift that places upon my shoulders the nurture of this tiny soul. Motherhood is a gift for which I thank God every day.” Aw!