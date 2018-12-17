Jessica Simpson Hides Her Baby Bump In An Adorable Reindeer Onesie In Festive Family Pic

Jessica Simpson let a snowy Christmas scene come to her LA home with a festive holiday party. She donned an adorable reindeer onesie that hid her massive baby bump and we’ve got the pics.

Jessica Simpson never got a snowy Christmas growing up in Texas so she’s making sure her two kids — as well as her unborn baby — got one in sunny Los Angeles. The 38-year-old is due to deliver a girl sometime before March and before the little one arrives, she wanted to have one last holiday as a family of four in the most festive way possible. Jess held a “snow day” where the white stuff was trucked in to cover her yard for her children and friends to play in. She also made for the cutest reindeer ever, donning a Rudolph onesie that covered her sizable baby bump.

The singer turned clothing and accesories mogul threw the bash on Dec. 16 along with hubby Eric Johnson at their San Fernando Valley mansion. She shared plenty of pics from the event on Instagram, along with the caption “Snow Day at the Johnson’s❄️ Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!” She posed with Eric, six-year-old daughter Maxwell, and five-year-old son Ace in front of a snowman while wearing her reindeer onesie.

Both of her kids had black snow pants on so they can play in the trucked in powder. Ace is seen in another photo grabbing a handful of snow and about to huck it at someone. Jessica posed for numerous pics cradling her baby bump, which was hidden underneath her big and roomy Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer onesie. The petite blonde’s bump has been bursting lately, but it was nicely hidden under the comfy costume.

A third baby for Jessica and Eric was quite a surprise as she’d long made it known that two kids were enough for their family. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus… I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute ― you really can’t top that,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in May of 2017.