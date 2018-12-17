Jennifer Hudson Slays In Sexy Purple Dress With Thigh-High Slit On Night 1 Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Okay, JHud! Jennifer Hudson wowed on night one of ‘The Voice’ season 15 finale in a gorgeous purple dress that showed off a lot of leg. The Oscar winner looked absolutely amazing!

Jennifer Hudson, 37, dazzled in a pretty purple dress on the first night of The Voice season 15 finale. The dress featured a belted waist and a thigh-high slit. Jennifer rocked that look like no one else could! The Dreamgirls star paired her purple look with studded heels and hoop earrings. She made her finale look pop even more with a purple smokey eye. A dynamite look from head to toe!

Jennifer is rooting for her remaining contestant left in the season 15 competition — Kennedy Holmes. The 14-year-old has one incredible voice and has been a powerhouse from the very beginning. Her most memorable performance to date was her rendition of the late Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All.” It’s always a risk to take on a Whitney song, but Kennedy embraced the challenge with ease. Jennifer will be performing with Kennedy on night one of the finale. They’ll be singing “Home” from The Wiz!

The Oscar winner will be taking a break for season 16. She’s currently filming the Cats movie alongside James Corden, Idris Elba, and Taylor Swift. JHud’s a busy woman at the moment! John Legend will be replacing Jennifer as a coach. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton are returning as coaches for season 16. A new winner of The Voice will be crowned Dec. 18 during the two-hour season 15 finale event.