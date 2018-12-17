Halsey caught our attention on Dec. 16 with a bikini selfie that showed off her flawless curves. See the sizzling pic here!

Halsey, 24, is looking like a total goddess! The “Bad At Love” singer shared a series of selfies over the weekend, each one sexier than the last. It was Halsey’s Dec. 16 bikini post that really sent out jaws dropping though, when she flaunted her flawless curves in a super tiny string bikini. The singer’s orange-colored swimsuit fit her to a T, and revealed her enviable abs, and toned legs! Halsey’s tattoos were on full display as well, and the edgy singer captioned her post “Staycation,” proving that she was enjoying some fun in the sun right at home!

It was just a few hours before her sexy bikini pic that Halsey posted a different Instagram selfie, which was also in-ignorable for fans of the singer. In the snapshot, the songstress sported bright blue makeup, looking like a total queen. The singer’s signature short hair was tousled into an untidy side-swept ‘do, and she rocked a printed graphic tee. Halsey was looking every bit the rockstar she is! “LOVE the blue,” one fan wrote in the comments, loving her bold beauty look.

Halsey has had an all-star month and it seems like she is just about everywhere! The singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 5 to perform her hit song “Without Me,” and two days before that, she lit up the 2018 Jingle Ball stage in in St Paul, Minnesota. The pop star also broke out an epic stage show for her appearance at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Halsey STUNNED during the performance, in a revealing feathered skirt, which she paired with a simple white crop top. Once again, her toned abs and legs were on full display!

Summer may be over but Halsey doesn’t seem to mind. She’s still finding plenty of time to break out her bikinis, and we’re loving all of her sexy selfies!