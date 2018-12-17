Gwen Stefani Addresses Those Blake Shelton Engagement Rumors & Admits Their Love Is ‘Special’

In a new interview, Gwen Stefani spoke out about the endless engagement rumors surrounding her romance with Blake Shelton. See what she had to say here!

Not so fast! Sure, Gwen Stefani, 49,and Blake Shelton, 42, are arguably Hollywood’s cutest power couple, but after endless whispers that they are now engaged, Gwen has revealed the truth. Apparently – they aren’t exactly running to the altar! In a new interview with Today’s Natalie Morales, the singer revealed they feel “zero pressure” to get engaged. “We had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s your best friend,” Gwen said, referring to her split from Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s divorce with Miranda Lambert. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can . . . I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special,” she added.

Ok, so Blake and Gwen are taking things one day at a time, but those days are filled with lots of love! Just look at Gwen’s Instagram post from Dec. 14, where she shared some fun video clips from her niece’s birthday party. In one snap, her hunky beau Blake planted a romantic kiss on her forehead. It’s wonder that engagement rumors are swirling around these lovebirds!

This isn’t the first time Gwen has had to shoot down engagement rumors. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was hit with a similar question, when Ellen asked whether or not the couple are planning on getting hitched. Gwen just laughed it off and denied their engagement, and thankfully, her man thought she handled it in the perfect way! “Blake thought Gwen’s interview with Ellen [DeGeneres] was absolutely adorable, she looked gorgeous and was so smart and funny, he’s watched the video at least ten times now, and it still makes him smile,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Blake thought Gwen handled the marriage question perfectly—Ellen was trying every trick in the book to get some juicy gossip out of her, but she’s way too savvy to fall for any of that and she dealt with the questions like a pro.”