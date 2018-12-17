Gucci Mane Slams Eminem: He’s No Longer The King Of Rap

Gucci Mane wasn’t afraid to express his unfiltered opinion of Eminem’s current impact in the rap music world during a recent interview on the ‘Rickey Smiley Morning Show’.

Gucci Mane, 38, is not a big fan of Eminem, 46, and he wasn’t afraid to express that in a new interview. The rapper recently appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and when he touched upon the real Slim Shady, he admitted he doesn’t think Em should be crowned the king of rap. “You got to come up with a better name,” Gucci said about the fellow rapper when discussing who should hold the prestigious title. “I ain’t playing Eminem in my car. You playing him in yours? You sliding around playing Eminem in your car, you and your ol’ lady?”

Gucci didn’t go into any further detail than that but his words clearly seem to indicate that Eminem is no longer the most popular rapper in the hip hop world. However, the charts seem to suggest otherwise. Em’s latest album, Kamikaze, which was released in Aug. 2018, debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and his single “Killshot” got 38.4 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of it being posted.

Gucci is definitely entitled to his own opinion, but with numbers like those, we’d say Eminem’s still doing very well for himself! Gucci isn’t doing so bad either. He just released his 13th album, Evil Genius, on Dec. 7 and recently appeared in the popular glitter-filled Bruno Mars music video for “Wake Up In The Sky”.

Gucci is me. I don’t know any regular black people who just ride around listening to Eminem in their free time. Or ever, really. #TooManyNapkins pic.twitter.com/FjIeLBh3Wc — Stefan Grant 🚀 (@STEFisDOPE) December 17, 2018

Eminem hasn’t publicly responded to Gucci’s harsh opinion about his music yet but we’ll be on the lookout to see if he does decide to comment.