Surprise! After struggling to conceive, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley revealed that they’ve got a baby on the way on an episode of ‘The Doctors.’ We’ve got all the details!

Gretchen Rossi, 40, and Slade Smiley, 45, are finally getting the baby they’ve been wanting for so long! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her fiancee announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy on a Dec. 17 episode of The Doctors. They’re due in July 2019! “We are freaked out, but in a good way,” Slade admitted on the show. This is so exciting — especially considering the great lengths that the couple has taken to start a family together. Slade had to have two surgeries to reverse his vasectomy before he and his fiancee could even try to have a baby, and after that, Gretchen lost 14 embryos in her first IVF attempt.

This was followed by three more rounds, but when Gretchen appeared on Jeff Lewis Live in August, she admitted that there were still five vials of Slade’s sperm left. So they still had a chance! But even though they made it to this point, that doesn’t mean their journey to parenthood hasn’t been extremely difficult. “I am bloated, I am tired, I am 10 pounds overweight,” she said about IVF on the SiriusXM show. “You get a lot of cellulite. I have cellulite on the back of my arms, on my stomach, on the back of my legs that I’ve never had before. But you’re pumping yourself with a ton of hormones. And it’s just been a very arduous process.”

With that in mind, it is such a major relief to hear that she and Slade are finally going to take on this major milestone together, but Gretchen wants to use their incredible story to inspire others. “There are seven million women suffering from infertility and so many of them are suffering in silence because they’re embarrassed and it’s too taboo of a topic for them,” she said. “I want to be part of that dialogue where we are saying, ‘It’s okay to talk about this.”

Slade already has two children from his previous marriage to Rose Smiley, but this pregnancy marks his first with Gretchen. The two got engaged back in 2013 when she proposed and have been dating for almost a decade. We can’t say congrats to the happy couple enough!