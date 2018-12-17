Sigala Taps Sean Paul, Meghan Trainor, Cheat Codes & More For Debut Album ‘Brighter Days’
Meet Sigala: the man behind all your favorite songs. We talked to the musician about working with Meghan Trainor, his new album ‘Brighter Days’ & more!
Dj Sigala, 26, is a master hit-maker, so when it came time to release his debut record, he unsurprisingly tapped some of today’s hottest artists for a little help. The multi-platinum-selling producer worked with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Cheat Codes, French Montana, Kylie Minogue, Ella Eyre, and more for the star-studded release! Standout track, “Just Got Paid,” is one catchy bop, and has already racked up over 13 million views on YouTube thanks to the video! Sigala told us all abut working with the biggest artists in music, and taking a walk on the wild side (literally) by recording in the jungles of Thailand.
“Just Got Paid” is having a major moment, and the video has racked up over 13 million views. Can you tell me about the process of making that track?