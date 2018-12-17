Sigala Taps Sean Paul, Meghan Trainor, Cheat Codes & More For Debut Album ‘Brighter Days’

Meet Sigala: the man behind all your favorite songs. We talked to the musician about working with Meghan Trainor, his new album ‘Brighter Days’ & more!

Dj Sigala, 26, is a master hit-maker, so when it came time to release his debut record, he unsurprisingly tapped some of today’s hottest artists for a little help. The multi-platinum-selling producer worked with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Cheat Codes, French Montana, Kylie Minogue, Ella Eyre, and more for the star-studded release! Standout track, “Just Got Paid,” is one catchy bop, and has already racked up over 13 million views on YouTube thanks to the video! Sigala told us all abut working with the biggest artists in music, and taking a walk on the wild side (literally) by recording in the jungles of Thailand.

“Just Got Paid” is having a major moment, and the video has racked up over 13 million views. Can you tell me about the process of making that track?

Yeah, it was a pretty long process. It started off – me and Ella Eyre wrote the song originally in a studio in Thailand. I took a bunch of people away to write music for a couple weeks. Yeah, we wrote the song together. We just loved the whole concept, the whole “Just Got Paid” thing is something that everyone can relate to. We wanted to make a payday anthem. I think everyone has been there – you live like a king for two days and then like, it’s all gone.

How did you link up with Meghan Trainor?

Me and Ella had already done a track together, “Came Here For Love,” which did amazing, but we didn’t really plan on doing another song together, but we really enjoyed making this, and I couldn’t think of anyone who could sing it better than her. We both agreed it would be nice to get some other people involved as well, and she was actually the one who thought of Meghan. She’s a big Meghan Trainor fan, and we really wanted someone who could give it a bit of swag, but it’s a pop song, so it needed to be a pop artist. Meghan checked all the right boxes.

You have French Montana on the track as well! Why him?

It was the same with French really. I wanted to have a rapper on it, ever since we first wrote it. I’d just done a track with Sean Paul, by that time I was just really in the zone of making music with rappers, and we needed somebody who again could bring a bit of swag to it, but could fit in with the rest of the people on the record.

There’s so many crossover collaborations in music right now. Why do you think there’s so much interest in that right now?

I think from a business point of view and a label point of view, it’s a way of getting two fanbases together. From a creative point of view, for me, I love to work with different people who have maybe come from a slightly different culture or their music is from a different genre, and it gives me the opportunity to take a little inspiration from what they do, and meld it with what I do.

The single is just one song off your full album, which served as your debut. Why the title “Brighter Days?”

It’s also the title of one of the songs, and it’s kind of an optimistic album. I think everyone goes through tough times, and I have a lot of people message me on social media or e-mail and say they’ve gone through a really rough time or they’re struggling with bullying or school, or something like that, and they’ll say that my music has really helped them, which I think is amazing. Ever since people started to send me things like that, it’s really made me kind of change my goal in making music. It’s not necessarily for myself anymore.

You mentioned recording music Thailand. What is it about that place that makes you want to create there?

I’ve been to this studio twice now, Karma Sound Studios, it’s in the middle of the jungle. It’s a crazy location. I bring a few people over there and it’s nice that it’s in a different time zone as well, because I can really kind of turn my phone off, or deal with things early in the morning, and then leave it for the rest of the day. I’m always flying to random locations to get inspired.