Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Channeling Barbie In All Pink Outfits

Cardi B was the spitting image of Barbie while posing in a gorgeous pink outfit! Check out all of the other celebs who have looked pretty in pink right here!

Cardi B slayed with an all-pink outfit, which was also accessorized by a pink handbag, in her most recent Instagram photo. Wearing a pink button-up sweater and a patterned pink skirt, the rapper gave off major Barbie vibes. But she’s not the only celeb who has rocked out in a pink outfit to some major fashion success. Take a look at all of the celebs who have worn Barbie-like pink outfits, gown and dresses above.

One of her favorite outfit colors, Kylie Jenner has worn pink countless times. Posing in a picture with baby Stormi Webster on Sep. 21, the reality star wowed her Instagram followers with a tight pink latex dress. On top of that, Kylie matched her pink dress with her strawberry pink hair makeover. Needless to say, Kylie always slays when she wears pink.

But the list of celebs who have stunned in pink goes on. Back in late Nov., Tiffany Trump hopped off Air Force One with Ivanka Trump in a pink mini dress. And while she braved the cold without wearing stockings, she certainly heated things up with her gorgeous outfit choice. Possibly our favorite pink outfit of late belongs to Mandy Moore. The This Is Us star opted for a less conventional wedding dress and went with a pink gown. Honestly, it’s pure wedding inspo — she looked flawless in her Rodarte gown.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pink outfits worn by celebrities. In the meantime, check out all of the best Barbie-esque outfits in our gallery above.