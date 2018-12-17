Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus & 16 More Stars Wearing Sequin Dresses You Can Copy For New Year’s Eve

Need a New Year’s Eve look? — Don’t stress! Hollywood’s hottest stars have given us plenty of looks to recreate as we say goodbye to 2018! Here’s the best sequin looks from Blake Lively and more stars that you can copy for the holiday!

Tis the season to wear sequins! The stress that comes with finding the perfect, festive New Year’s outfit is over! In 2018, stars like Blake Lively, and Miley Cyrus proved that sequins are here to stay — therefore giving us plenty of ideas for our holiday outfits. From Blake’s strapless sequin dress on the red carpet, to Miley’s shimmery jacket and matching pants set, we’ve rounded up the best sequin looks for you to recreate this New Year’s.

Miley lit up the stage when she performed on Saturday Night Live with Mark Ronson on December 15. She wore a silver sequin jacket with matching pants for the annual Christmas episode, with nothing but skin under her unzipped jacket. Miley’s oversized ensemble caught all of the lights in the studio, as well as the eyes of everyone in the audience. While this isn’t a typical New Year’s outfit, it’s definitely a look that can be created. Miley’s sequin tracksuit gives off major athleisure vibes, while still elevating the look of a traditional tracksuit. It’s perfect for that edgy, out-of-the-box style we know many of you love!

Another sequin look we really enjoyed was by none other than Olivia Munn. Taking it back all the way to August 2017, the actress stunned in a sequined mini dress by Balmain while on the red carpet at the Mayweather v. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas, Nevada. Olivia looked sexy as ever in the long sleeve dress, which featured a black base with shades of red, blue and green sequins throughout. It was definitely one of our favorite looks, and one that we would totally recreate for New Year’s Eve! So, you have our pick, now, what’s yours?

Blake Lively at the ‘Deadpool 2’ red carpet premiere in May 2018.

There’s more sequin looks where these came from in our attached gallery! Take a look and see which one is your favorite, then let us know in the comments section. These looks can easily be recreated so you can shine like your favorite star this holiday season!