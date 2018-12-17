Ariel Winter & 6 More Stars Showing Skin In Off-The-Shoulder Sweaters

The off-the-shoulder sweater trend is going strong this season, & your favorite stars are loving the skin-baring look! See Ariel Winter & more stars rocking the look to perfection.

Just because the temps outside are dropping, doesn’t mean that we can’t show a little skin. The hottest celebs are showing us that it’s possible to stay warm and on-trend all at once, in skin-baring off-the-shoulder sweaters. Stars like Ariel Winter, 20, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Chrissy Teigen, 33, are all rocking the look! The off-the-shoulder wave is here to stay, likely because of its effortlessly chic look, and simultaneously cozy quality. A style that can be sexy and comfortable all at once? Yes please! From skin-hugging cashmere, to slouchy silhouettes, these are our favorite celebrity off-the-shoulder sweater looks.

Ariel has got the off-the-shoulder look down pat. The Modern Family star has been known to rock the trend often, and on Dec. 11, she slayed in a off-the-shoulder sweater when she stepped out with her beau, Levi Meaden. The stunner flaunted her famous figure in a discrete way, as she showed just a bit off her shoulder and collarbone, as she hit the streets. The actress has been known to wear this trend in the past, and back on Nov. 28, she shared an Instagram post in a similar top. In the snapshot, Ariel donned a black off-the-shoulder look, that showed off her cleavage. In the pic, Ariel pulled her hair into chic a half-up, half-down look, and rocked a nude, glossy lip. Simple yet stylish!

Kendall knows how to dress to the nines, but can also dress it down when needed, and she perfected the model off duty look when she reached for an off-the-shoulder sweater. Kendall hit the New York City streets in a knit, off-the-sweater top, and was looking picture perfect as paparazzi snapped her photo. The model paired her top with distressed jeans, and a simple pair of aviator sunglasses. Sometimes, less is more, and Kendall perfectly embodied that phrase with this look!

From Ariel’s cozy, off-the-shoulder sweater, to Kendall’s skintight knit top, the off-the-shoulder look is a celeb favorite that stands the test of time! See photos of all the stars who have chosen to rock this look by clicking through the gallery above!