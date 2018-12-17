Cardi B Warns Fans To Stop Bullying Offset After Apology Stunt: Just Look At ‘Pete Davidson’

Although Cardi B and Offset aren’t together, she won’t tolerate her fans bullying him online. The rapper posted two videos defending her baby’s father and urged fans to treat him better, especially after Pete Davidson’s concerning post.

Talk about taking the high road! Cardi B, 26, won’t stand for bullying of any kind when it comes to her estranged husband, Offset, 27. She took to Instagram over the weekend, where she posted two videos urging fans to stop bashing the Migos rapper. Cardi said that although she appreciates the support, talking down on her baby’s father does not make her feel any better amidst their split.

“I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I’m defending my baby father, they think that I’m gonna get back together with him,” Cardi, who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset, said in one video on Instagram, December 16. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

“Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day,” she continued. “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling, and I wouldn’t want that.”

Cardi later added: “God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man. That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child.”

“So I don’t like that bulls— because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period,” she concluded.

In her other Instagram video, which she filmed while she was still wearing her outfit from the Rolling Loud festival, Cardi continued to defend Offset from critics who keep “violating” him.

“Guys, I just want to say thank you so much for everybody that been supporting me, that been loving me and that feel like they need to defend me,” Cardi said in the video. “Right, wrong or indifferent, I don’t want people, like, to just keep doing f— s—, saying f— s—.”

“Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” she said. “Unfortunately, we going through things, and it’s not private. It became public. And I just want things to die down.”

Cardi continued: “I just need time so we can see eye-to-eye. I can’t predict the future. I don’t know,. But the whole coming after my baby father bulls—, that doesn’t make me feel any better. And I just want to say thank you, everybody. Respect my wishes. I love you so much.” She captioned the video, “I appreciate all the love! But what I need most right now from my fans is support and respect.”

Cardi’s videos came after Offset crashed her performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival in an attempt to win her back. On Saturday night (December 15) Offset appeared onstage at Cardi’s show and surprised her with a massive cake and floral bouquet, which read “Take Me Back Cardi.” But, she seemed less than thrilled that he crashed her set. While it’s unclear what they spoke about on stage, Cardi didn’t look happy. She even had a crew member remove the flowers after Offset left so she could continue her show. Offset later tweeted that since his awful actions went public, it’s only right that his apologies to Cardi are public as well.

Cardi announced that she is no longer with Offset in a video on Instagram, December 5. While she didn’t state the reason she decided to leave him, she did note that they’ve been going through some downs for a while. As you may know, Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi numerous times throughout the year. Cardi B and Offset, who wed in September 2017, are still legally married.