Bristol Palin Reunites With Ex Dakota Meyer To Go Paintballing With Her Son Tripp After Bitter Split

Dakota Meyer proved he’s working hard on maintaining a friendly relationship with ex Bristol Palin and her son Tripp when he joined them for a game of paintball.

Dakota Meyer, 30, and ex Bristol Palin, 28, appeared to be quite friendly when they recently met up with Bristol’s nine-year-old son Tripp and other friends for a “parents vs. kids” paintball match. The former couple both took to Instagram to share happy photos from the day of fun and Dakota even used it as an opportunity to explain how he’s working on making things better between him, Bristol and their kids. “In regards to the comment on tonight’s @teenmom episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part,” his caption for the pic began. “Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man that I strive to be. Going forward I have made the commitment to Bristol to work towards a better relationship and putting our children’s best interest before my own.”

Bristol’s caption for her pic, which included the whole gang, was also a positive one. “parents vs kids, most fun ever 🙌🏼,” her caption read. Bristol and Dakota’s troubled marriage and decision to divorce has appeared on episode of Teen Mom OG and it’s definitely left fans wondering if these two can ever get along again. It’s great to see that they can especially when it comes to Tripp, who Bristol had with ex Levi Johnston. After reports that Dakota wasn’t staying close to Tripp since his split from Bristol, this new outing made it clear that’s not the case.

Bristol and Dakota’s divorce filing happened in Feb. 2018 after being married for over a year and a half. They had quite the ups and downs during their time together, including an ended engagement, but the best thing that came out of their marriage are their two children, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. We hope they can continue being friendly and having a fun time together and we wish them well in the future!

It would be great to see more pics of Bristol and Dakota together on future outings with their kids! We’ll be on the lookout!