Beth Chapman Looks Glam On Date Night Out With Dog The Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Battle

She was just diagnosed with throat cancer in November, but Beth Chapman and husband Dog The Bounty Hunter aren’t letting that put a halt to their Christmas traditions. See their lovey-dovey photo from Dec. 17, here!

Beth Chapman, 51, is staying on schedule with her usual holiday festivities, despite the return of her throat cancer in November. The wife of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 65, dolled up in a bedazzled black dress and big curls to celebrate a Christmas tradition with her husband, which she revealed in an Instagram photo of her and Dog snuggling on a couch on Dec. 17! “Family Tradition…Theater with the kids for Christmas .. And Churchill’s for dinner 💋🌲🌹,” Beth wrote under Monday’s post. The couple share three children together: Cecily, 25, Bonnie, 19, and Garry, 17. It appears that the snapshot was taken in Beth’s home state of Colorado, where she has relocated to since her new cancer diagnosis.

Despite the vibrant photo, Beth is “preparing for the battle of her life,” as a representative for the Chapmans told HollywoodLife on Dec. 14. “She was given a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working, so the Chapmans are searching for other treatments, including in Boston, Houston, and possibly at MD Anderson.” Dog is even alleviating his wife’s medical bills by returning to full-time bounty hunting, the representative also told us. Dog’s show on A&E, which shared his namesake, ended in 2012 after a nearly eight-year run. Still, the parents are “trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children,” which explains why Beth is putting a brave face on during this holiday season.

News of Beth’s cancer broke on Nov. 27, the day on which she was forced to undergo an emergency throat surgery because doctors discovered a “giant lump,” The Blast reported. She had a biopsy on her lungs the next day, and even more heartbreaking news arrived on Dec. 6: her cancer had spread, per the same news outlet. Beth conquered her first battle with the disease in November 2017.

Just like in the above photo, Dog has stuck by his wife’s side since the second round of her cancer has begun! He was pictured at her hospital bedside on Nov. 29, and he even admitted that he cries “all the time” in an interview with In Touch. “I have to keep it where I don’t have any doubts and keep everything positive,” he explained to the magazine. “I love my honey so much, I don’t know what I’m gonna do… I’m like…I think I’m in a bad dream and I need to wake up. People keep saying to me, ‘Dog, are you OK?’ But I’m not the one who’s sick.”