Ashley Graham Reveals Bruised & Bloody Leg After Falling At Miss Universe — See Photo

Ashley Graham took a nasty fall backstage at Miss Universe in Thailand and revealed her brutal injury on her Instagram Story. Thankfully, she recovered like the pro she is. See the shocking photo!

Ashley Graham, 31, is such a trooper! The 2018 Miss Universe host fell backstage at the Miss Universe pageant on Dec. 16, and it was gruesome. “OK I’m doing some quick a** changes you guys, and then, of course, I fell down the stairs,” Ashley said on her Instagram Story. The model took her phone and showed her left leg, which was bruised and bleeding after the fall. “Got the medics on me,” she continued. “I’m OK, but I just wanted to let you know what I’m doing… going really fast.”

She noted that it “actually looks worse than it feels,” but she did say that her injury was “throbbing a bit.” The gorgeous model and host recovered like a pro and got right back up and returned to the pageant. After the show was over and Miss Philippines was crowned Miss Universe, Ashley was tended to by medics once again. They cleaned up her wound and got her all fixed up!

Ashley hosted the show alongside Steve Harvey. The model stunned in a number of beautiful looks throughout the night, including a sparkling white dress and a green silk gown. After the show ended, she posed for a photo with the new Miss Universe in a pretty purple dress. Her Miss Universe hosting looks were so on point!

Ashley’s hosting career is far from over. The supermodel will be the host of the second season of American Beauty Star, which debuts on Lifetime on Jan. 2. She’s also been a judge on America’s Next Top Model and looks to hosting pro and fellow model Tyra Banks for inspiration when it comes to hosting. “I wanted to embody her spirit in American Beauty Star and I wanted to walk in with a little bit of my Tyra-isms,” Ashley told The Hollywood Reporter. “Walking in with the intention each day of who I am and what I want to portray in the show really helped. Tyra has been such an incredible mentor to me ever since I met her.”