50 Cent Decorates His Christmas Tree With His Ex’s Old Things & His Fans Think It’s Petty AF

50 Cent just showed off his Christmas tree & he chose an interesting type of ornament: his ex’s belongings! Take a look at his holiday decorations that some fans find petty as ever!

50 Cent‘s Christmas tree might bring up some bad feelings, considering the fact that it’s covered with his ex’s belongings. Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off his tree with over a dozen pairs of shoes hanging from its branches. Along with the photo, 50 wrote, “I couldn’t find the balls for my tree, so my Ex old s**t a work 👀yeah she had to leave with what she came with. 😆LOL.” Clhgetmoney wrote, “Damn, 50 is the Emperor of Petty 🤣 but I love it!!!!” True_libra_girl commented, “King petty 👑.”Tamika5432 wrote, “Ctfu… Petty.” Check out the pettiest Christmas tree in all of the land below!

Speaking of exes, 50 and his baby mama Shaniqua Tompkins got in an extremely heated back and forth on Instagram. After Shaniqua wrote, “A n****a with money don’t mean s**t…. Ronald McDonald rich as f**c….. but he still a clown,” 50 wrote, “👀Alexa plat bitter old bitch by lil baby ☕🐸LOL.” But the disses didn’t end there. Shaniqua clapped back, writing, “I find it humorous that a not so gangster rapper will go so hard and be so dilligent at going at his child and his child’s mother, but won’t keep that same energy for the n****s who put that hot lead up in his ass.. Alexa play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent.”

50 also threw some shade at Kanye West recently, too. Kanye and Tekashi69 had been filming a music video at a house in the Beverly Hills on Nov. 8 when someone drove by and fired shots. In response, not only did 50 write, “Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA,” he also shared a running man emoji to presumably make fun of how fast Kanye ran away from the scene.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about 50 Cent. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos in our gallery above.