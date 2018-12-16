Miss Universe 2018 Crowned: See Which Beauty Won The Competition

Here she is, the new Miss Universe. The 2018 winner has been crowned. Meet the accomplished beauty who will be holding the title for the next year.

Congratulations are in order. Miss Philippines has been crowned Miss Universe for 2018. Wearing a stunning red dress, Catriona Gray graced the stage looking shocked but a knockout beauty. In the end it was between her and Tamaryn Green, Miss South Africa, (the nation that won last year). The two women held hands and looked nervous moments before host Steve Harvey finally announced the winner. But it was Catriona who emerged triumphant!

The new Miss Universe takes over from last year’s winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa. In the days leading up to the event the 23-year-old shared some advice for the woman who will hold the title until 2019. “First of all, learn how to live on a plane. And learn how to live out of a suitcase,” she told TV Insider in a Dec. 12 interview. “And don’t be scared to be yourself; that’s why you won.” During her time holding the crown Demi-Leigh decided to focus on empowering women, drawing upon a scary experience that happened to her in June 2017, soon after she won the Miss South Africa title. Demi-Leigh survived a carjacking and escaped a kidnapping attempt in her home country. She drew upon that to educate others during her reign by holding safety workshops for women across the world. “I just realized that I have a voice,” she said. “I have a platform to be able to empower more women.”

Demi-Leigh also issued advice to this year’s contestants on her Instagram page. Sharing a series of photos of her posing with her fellow beauty queens at the event in 2017. She added the caption, “#flashbackfriday 🤗🎉 Good luck to all the ladies competing for @missuniverse this year. I am so excited to meet you all soon. Don’t forget to take it all in and have fun. It was the best two week experience of my life! #missuniverse.” Let’s hope Miss Universe 2018 feels the same way.