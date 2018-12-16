Colin Kroll: 5 Things To Know About HQ Trivia CEO, 35, Who Tragically Died From Apparent Overdose

Colin Kroll — who co-founded Vine and was CEO of HQ Trivia — has been found dead in his Manhattan apartment from an apparent drug overdose at just 35. We’ve got five things to know about him.

Tech CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia Colin Kroll has been found dead from an apparent drug overdose. He was only 35-years-old. TMZ reports that his girlfriend had been unable to get in touch with him and called the NYPD early in the morning of Dec. 16 to do a welfare check at his Manhattan apartment. The site reports cops found his body in his bedroom and that drug paraphernalia was allegedly found nearby. TMZ reports that police sources tell them they believe the drugs involved were cocaine and heroin, though an autopsy is pending. We’ve got five things to know about Colin.

1. Colin co-founded Vine.

In June of 2012 Colin, Rus Yusupov and Dom Hofmann launched the popular mobile video sharing smart phone service. Four months later it was acquired by Twitter a reported $30 million.

2. Twitter later fired Colin for being a “bad manager.”

Just 18 months after acquiring Vine, Twitter let him go. Recode reported that there had been allegations of “creepy” behavior toward women “that made them uncomfortable,” according to numerous former colleagues.

3. Colin was named CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015.

He and Vine partner Rus launched the successful HQ Trivia app after Colin’s tumultuous run at Twitter. At the time, Rus described it as “It’s a way to give people a chance to have fun, maybe win, maybe learn something new.” Tech Crunch compared it to “an experience that feels like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire meets Facebook Live.”

4. Colin went to college in Michigan.

He graduated with a degree Computer Science from Oakland University and immediately started in 2006 as software engineer at Right Media,, which was then acquired by Yahoo! Colin served as an engineering manager at Yahoo! for two years according Crunchbase.

5. Colleagues are shocked by Colin’s passing.

Marketing director at HQ Trivia Andrew Watts tweeted “What the f**k. I’m heartbroken. What,” upon learning of Colin’s untimely death