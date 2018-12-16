‘The Real’ Ladies Feel ‘Hurt’ Amidst New Report Of Feud Over Salaries — Are They Really Fighting?

The co-hosts of ‘The Real’ are not feuding over pay raises at all! A source close to production told HL EXCLUSIVELY that the four ladies are like ‘a family’ to one another!

The Real co-hosts are not at odds over salary discrepancies at all, despite a recent report by the Daily Mail that claimed there was tension among the talent. A source close to the production told HollywoodLife that the feud rumors couldn’t be further from the truth — in fact, the ladies get along great! “The ladies of The Real are really hurt that this story is going around saying that they’re fighting as they are all extremely close,” our source said. “Nobody is feuding on the set of The Real. In fact, all of the ladies make the same amount of money.”

And when it comes to the report’s claims that co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai are trying to negotiate for a higher salary, this doesn’t add up considering contracts were recently inked just last year. “The cast just got their ‘new’ contracts last year so there’s no reason anyone would be getting a raise this year,” our source went on to say. “They’re all like family to one another.”

In fact, all of the co-hosts were unequivocally there for Tamera Mowry when she tragically lost her niece Alaina Housely in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting in November. “When Tamera lost her niece last month, every single one of them was there for her and rallied behind her. Tamera especially doesn’t need this extra and unnecessary stress right now.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about The Real. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos of Tamera and her family in our gallery above.