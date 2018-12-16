Sophie Turner Makes Out With Fiance Joe Jonas In Sweet PDA Moment — See Pic

While in NYC, Sophie Turner gave her fiance Joe Jonas a big kiss goodbye just before jet-setting back to Los Angeles! See their cute PDA moment right here!

These two are simply the cutest! Sophie Turner and her fiance Joe Jonas were spotted in New York City bidding each other a farewell as Sophie flew back to Los Angeles. But before parting ways, the two of them engaged in some PDA and made out while cameras snapped away. Seriously, these two are some serious couple goals. Check out the photos of their sweet PDA moment here!

We reported earlier how we may finally know when Sophie and Joe are going to tie the knot. In a since-deleted Instagram story post, life coach Mike Bayer shared a video of a white box that reportedly gave the time and place of their wedding. Well, at least, generally. In gold, the following words were written on the box: “Sophie and Joe 2019 France.” Time will tell exactly when and where their nuptials will go down, but it’s still exciting to hear that plans are underway!

On Dec. 11, Joe shared a very intimate picture of his lady on Instagram. While Sophie was applying makeup in front of a mirror, Joe captured the moment of his fiancee sitting in sweatpants and a bra. Needless to say, she looked flawless in Joe’s sneaky pic, which you can check out just below.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sophie and Joe. In the meantime, check out their cutest photos together as a couple in our relationship timeline gallery above.