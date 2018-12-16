‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Michael Che Asks ‘Isn’t The President Supposed To Know The Law?’

Michael Che was basically all of us in response to one of Trump’s tweet! Watch the hilarious Weekend Update segment here!

Michael Che is understandably confused by Donald Trump‘s lack of knowledge of the law. Reading a recent tweet by Trump about Michael Cohen, the Weekend Update co-host said, “‘I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law.’ Fair, but you know who else is supposed to know the law? The freakin’ president of the United States.” Truth. Later on in SNL’s Weekend Update segment, Michael Che frustratingly asked the crowd, “Isn’t the president supposed to know the law?” Watch the Weekend Update moment below!

In the aftermath of his split with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson took to Weekend Update to share a sweet message about his ex. Tearing up a bit at one point, Pete said, “And the last thing I will say is I know some of your curious about the breakup but the truth is it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.

In terms of other stellar Weekend Update moments, one of best cameos during the segment involved Dan Crenshaw. In addition to accepting Pete’s apology, he also threw some not-so-serious shade at Pete by claiming that he looked like if the meth from Breaking Bad were a person, a troll doll with a tape worm and Martin Short in The Santa Clause 2. He also had an Ariana Grande ringtone, too!

Michael Che telling the truth about Donald Trump on Weekend Update on #SNL pic.twitter.com/YF9sTOrnwd — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) December 16, 2018

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches.