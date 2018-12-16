Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Sparkling In Holiday-Inspired Sequin Looks

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars have been sparkling this holiday season in sequin outfits! See their shimmery looks!

‘Tis the season to wear sequins! Now that the year is nearly over and the holidays are upon us, some of our favorite celebs have been sporting shimmery looks everywhere they go. From Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lopez, it seems like everyone’s living in glittery ensembles this month! If you want to glisten like the Time’s Square Ball, you’re in luck because there’s no shortage of celeb style moments to turn to for inspiration!

Miley made headlines this weekend when she performed “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” at Saturday Night Live with Mark Ronson. But her stellar vocals weren’t the only thing of interest! The former Disney darling sparkled onstage in a silver sequin jacket with matching pants. She didn’t wear a top or a bra, so her partially opened jacket revealed her toned tummy and cleavage.

If this is what’s speaking to you for your New Year’s Eve look, more power to you! Or, you can wear a cute bralette or crop top under a sequin jacket to create a similar effect while showing whatever amount of skin you’re comfortable with.

You have other choices though, too! JLo looked gorgeous on Dec. 12 when she arrived at Good Morning America wearing a glittery, baby blue jumpsuit by Sally LaPointe under a coat in the same pastel hue. So chic! Check out the gallery above to see even more sequin looks perfect for the holidays!