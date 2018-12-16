Gallery
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Sparkling In Holiday-Inspired Sequin Looks

Courtesy of NBC
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Matt Damon" Episode 1755 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus perform in Studio 8H on Saturday, December 15, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Jennifer Lopez'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 12 Dec 2018Wearing Sally LaPointe
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra seen posing for a picture at Bumble's India launch party at Soho House, Juhu In Mumbai.Bumble launch party, Mumbai, India - 07 Dec 2018Bumble is a new Social Networking app for women.
US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks next to First Lady Melania Trump (R) at the Congressional Ball at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2018.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the Congressional Ball, Washington, Dc, USA - 15 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars have been sparkling this holiday season in sequin outfits! See their shimmery looks!

‘Tis the season to wear sequins! Now that the year is nearly over and the holidays are upon us, some of our favorite celebs have been sporting shimmery looks everywhere they go. From Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lopez, it seems like everyone’s living in glittery ensembles this month! If you want to glisten like the Time’s Square Ball, you’re in luck because there’s no shortage of celeb style moments to turn to for inspiration!

Miley made headlines this weekend when she performed “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” at Saturday Night Live with Mark Ronson. But her stellar vocals weren’t the only thing of interest! The former Disney darling sparkled onstage in a silver sequin jacket with matching pants. She didn’t wear a top or a bra, so her partially opened jacket revealed her toned tummy and cleavage.

If this is what’s speaking to you for your New Year’s Eve look, more power to you! Or, you can wear a cute bralette or crop top under a sequin jacket to create a similar effect while showing whatever amount of skin you’re comfortable with.

jennifer lopez
Shutterstock

You have other choices though, too! JLo looked gorgeous on Dec. 12 when she arrived at Good Morning America wearing a glittery, baby blue jumpsuit by Sally LaPointe under a coat in the same pastel hue. So chic! Check out the gallery above to see even more sequin looks perfect for the holidays!