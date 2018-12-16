Scott Disick ‘Torn’ About Missing Reign & Mason’s Birthdays As He Promotes Racing In Saudi Arabia

Scott Disick missed both sons Mason and Reign’s Dec. 14 birthdays, as he was halfway across the world in Saudi Arabia. We’ve got details on how he was torn by having a work commitment so far away.

A guy’s got to make a living and that’s what Scott Disick did with his business and pleasure trip to Saudi Arabia, even though it caused him to miss both of his sons’ Dec. 14 birthdays. Mason turned nine and Reign turned four and sadly their dad was halfway around the world, promoting the 2018 Ad Diriyah E-Prix auto race. “Scott is in Saudi for work purposes, not as a vacation, although he’s certainly making the most of his time there. Scott was paid to go as part of a sponsorship deal he has, with the purpose of helping promote the first ever Saudi Arabian Formula E,” a source close to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Unfortunately for Scott the optics weren’t very good, as he brought 20-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie along with him while his birthday boys were at home in Calabasas. “Everybody knows that wherever Scott goes there’s sure to be publicity, especially if he has Sofia with him, and he’s the perfect fit to promote Formula E as he loves fast cars and racing. Scott was definitely a little torn about attending because it meant missing his sons’ birthdays. But it didn’t take him too long to accept, as he loves traveling, especially when he’s being paid for it,” our insider continues.

“Scott has promised to make it up to the boys when he gets home, and to bring them back some really amazing gifts from Saudi, and he’s been Facetiming with them every day,” our source adds. On boys’ birthdays — and how wild is it that Kourtney gave birth to the former couple’s two sons on the same date exactly five years apart?! — Scott, 35, posted an Instagram pic of the two cuties aboard a speed boat off the Italian Riviera with the caption, “Happy birthday my loves”

Reign’s birthday was celebrated on Dec. 1 as a joint party with cousin Saint West, who turned three on Dec. 5. The kids had an epic Tarzan-themed bash, but Mason’s Dec. 15 fete was out of this world. Kourtney threw a party that all of his friends could enjoy, with a Fortnite theme. She had bean bags and massive TV screens all across her backyard so that the boys could game away to their heart’s content. And of course she supplied them with tons of sugary treats including Fortnite-themed cookies, cupcakes and a massive birthday cake for Mason.