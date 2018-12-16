Royalty Brown was smiling ear to ear watching her dad Chris Brown perform in ‘This Christmas’! Watch the sweet moment here!

There’s no bigger Chris Brown fan than his daughter Royalty Brown. In an new Instagram video, Royalty not only dances along to the movie This Christmas, she absolutely lights up when her dad appears. Every time he sings, Royalty claps along and spins. Honestly, it’s super adorable. Get yourself in the holiday spirit by watching the cute video below!

We reported earlier how much Chris loves to spend time with Royalty around Christmas. “Chris is excited about celebrating Christmas with his daughter Royalty this year,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Christmas was always a very big deal for Chris when he was a kid, he has the best memories of celebrating with his family so it’s very important he make those special memories with Royalty now too. They have their traditions like decorating the tree and dancing around to Chris’s song This Is Christmas and of course opening presents.”

Meanwhile, Chris is currently looking for a lady in his life who can be a mother figure for Royalty.

“The woman that Chris is looking for nowadays is something that might surprise many people. He is actually looking for someone who could be a mother figure to Royalty,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He obviously has his type, and we have seen it with Rihanna and Karrueche, who are beautiful women in their own right, but the one extra thing besides the fun he would have, and the beauty they possess, is that he wants someone that could be someone Royalty can learn from, and look up to as a role model.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Royalty and Chris. In the meantime, check out all of their cutest photos together in our gallery above.