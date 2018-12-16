How Roger Mathews’ Instagram Rant May ‘Come Back To Bite’ Him In Child Custody – Lawyer Explains

Roger Mathews’ recent Instagram rant about Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley getting a restraining order on him could go against him in a future child custody case and impact if and how much he would see his two kids, a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY tells HL.

Roger Mathews, 43, and estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley, , have been making major headlines due to the recent incident between them and Roger’s public opinions about the whole ordeal could cause major family problems for him in the future. The former couple allegedly had an argument on the night of Dec. 13 and it led to Roger being taken out of the house by authorities and JWoww getting a temporary restraining order against him. Shortly after the series of events, Roger took to Instagram to rant about everything that happened in various videos and although he’s free to do what he wants since it’s his social media account, a lawyer tells us that it could prevent him from seeing his kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, in a potential child custody battle.

“Bad behavior on social media can and often does come back to bite parents during custody hearings,” Bari Weinberger, New Jersey family law expert and founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It could be an Instagram photo of the parent partying that was posted on a night when the parent also had the child in their custody. It could be an angry Facebook rant where one parent uses threatening language towards the other. Or maybe a parent is putting up a fight to get sole custody of the kids, but their newly created dating profile on a dating website lists ‘no kids’ — all of these situations, when presented to a judge in a custody hearing, can serve to sway the courts in their custody decisions. Parents’ bad behavior on social media is but one factor in deciding custody, of course, but in a very contentious fight where the social behavior is outrageous enough, it could indeed be a deciding factor.”

Although the actions of the parents can affect the outcome of a child custody case, things are also determined based on the state the case is taking place in. In the case of Roger and JWoww, the state, of course, is New Jersey. “New Jersey’s custody laws are based on the premise that it is in a child’s best interests to spend time and maintain close relationships with both their parents, whenever possible,” Weinberger explained. “For this reason, joint arrangements of almost equally split time with each parent are encouraged and are actually becoming the norm. The ideal custody arrangement and time spent with each parent will depend on the individual family.”

Roger and JWoww’s son, Greyson, was recently diagnosed with autism and that could also affect the specifics of the case. “For a child on the autism spectrum, it could be that the child needs extra time and support to transition to two homes,” Weinberger continued. “The non-custodial parent may need to visit the family home for parenting time at first and gradually build to two homes being a consistent part of the child’s routine. Other needs may be present and we’ll want to get added information, usually from impartial 3rd party experts, on what the child needs to thrive during this time of transition in the family. The courts look at the individual needs of every child and try to make the best custody decisions possible to truly serve that child.”

Roger and JWoww announced that they were getting a divorce back in Sept. Since JWoww got a temporary restraining order on Roger, he has been staying with a friend. No child custody case has officially been mentioned yet but with the most recent issue, things could get moving pretty fast. Roger took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to share a heartwarming picture of him reunited with Greyson after the incident. There’s no word yet on if or when he will reunite with Meilani.