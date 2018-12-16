11 Gorgeous Evening Gowns Miss USA Has Worn To Miss Universe Over The Years: Olivia Culpo & More

Could these Miss USA contestants get any more glam? The lovely ladies showed up to Miss Universe dressed to impress. Who’s your favorite?

Winning Miss USA was just the beginning for these pageant contestants! They moved on to compete among the best of the best at Miss Universe and brought their wardrobe A-game. Take Sarah Rose Summers, 24, for instance. 2018’s Miss USA stunned in Thailand on Dec. 13 for the Miss Universe competition and wowed in a sleek silver dress for the evening gown portion. With one shoulder strap and a high slit, the Nebraska native showed off her tanned and toned bod, pairing the shimmery ensemble with matching shoes and earrings. Her hair was pulled back away from her face to draw all attention to the fluffy silver dress and its surprise tulle skirt. So glamorous!

And she’s in good company. Kara McCullough, 27, was crowned Miss USA in 2017 and slayed the evening gown competition in the most daring dress. Not only did the brocade gown show a whole lot of leg with a thigh-high slit, but the top half was wildly unique in the best way possible. We’re talking a high neck, cap sleeves and a cutout in the center of her chest. With a pair of simple gold sandals and her hair up, the look was simply wow! Sarah and Kara’s looks were definitely different from many of the Miss Universe evening gowns we’ve seen Miss USA wear over the years.

And the same goes for Olivia Culpo, 26! When she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, the actress was rocking a plunging pink gown with a ballgown skirt. She looked like a princes, and the fact that her hair was piled on top of her head into a glamorous bun sure didn’t hurt. She dressed to win — and she did!

So take a look at the gallery above for more of the amazing looks that have graced the Miss Universe stage in years past.