Miss Universe Evening Gowns 2018: See The Beauties In Their Most Elegant Looks

It’s time for the Miss Universe evening gown competition! Bring on the sparkles, the tulle and the beauty!

The Miss Universe competition is here, and one of the best parts of the night — the evening gown competition! The top 20 international beauties strut down the runway in stunning gowns, competing for the coveted title of Miss Universe! Tamryn Green, South Africa, looked beautiful in a silver strapless gown with a high slit. However, the hem was a tad long and the South African beauty briefly struggled with her walk. Miss Vietnam looked beautiful and elegant in a plunging, open back silver gown before Venezuela walked down the runway with ease in a curve-hugging, nude illusion gown that the crowd adored.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, a crowd-favorite, stood out in a fiery red gown with a high slit, looking like Jessica Rabbit! Then, Costa Rica served looks in a over the shoulder cobalt blue dress, which Carson Kressley wasn’t loving — but we were! Curacao rocked a cut-out silver gown that was a fave and stayed with the sparkling theme, then Canada blew everyone away in a dramatic pewter gown that served old Hollywood vibes. Miss Thailand rocked a glamorous red gown that was bejeweled with Swarovski crystals and Puerto Rico was sultry and glam in a plunging sparkling gown that gave feminine and fun looks!

Prior to the televised Miss Universe competition, the 94 contestants each walked in their evening gowns during the preliminary round. Miss South Africa was a crowd favorite in a white, strapless gown that featured an attached sheer cape and angelic train. Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers was also a highlight in a strapless silver gown with a high-slit and tulle train. The blonde beauty wore her hair pulled back in a low bun and showed off a pair of stunning diamond earrings. Another pre-lim showstopper was Miss Colombia Valeria Morales, who donned a red evening gown with appliqué flowers. The evening was a great preview of what was to come from tonight’s Top 20!

Following the gown competition, Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Philippines, South Africa, and Venezuela were announced as the top 5!