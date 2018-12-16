Miss Philippines Crowned Miss Universe 2018: See Stunning Pics

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is our Miss Universe! See her most gorgeous photos in the competition!

Congratulations to Miss Philippines Catriona Gray who is our new Miss Universe title holder! The Filipino beauty rocked it in every part of the competition, from swimsuit to evening gown to her opening statement! The Filippino fans were equally as excited, taking to social media to proclaim they “got the crown back!” Before Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe in 2017, Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines was the reigning Miss Universe. Now, Catriona Gray has brought the crown back to the Filipino people! Click through our gallery of the most gorgeous photos of Catriona Gray throughout the Miss Universe competition!

Last year’s Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, crowned Catriona in a beautiful moment, after taking her final walk. The South African beauty revealed to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive, final interview that she advises her successor to “Take it in. Live it, breathe it. Be present.” She added that she journaled throughout her reign, and highly recommends the new Miss Universe to do the same. “I started journaling since I got on the plane on my way to… well in my case, Las Vegas. I just finished that book a little bit ago,” she said. “It’s so beautiful to capture that and to look back. I always say that you remember what you did but you don’t always remember the emotions.” Love that — make sure you’re journaling, Catriona!