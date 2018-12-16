Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Miss Costa Rica Mocks Steve Harvey’s Infamous Name Mix-Up: ‘Read Very, Very Carefully’

FOX
Trejsi Sejdini, Miss Albania 2018 on stage during the National Costume Show, an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country, on December 10th at Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention Exhibition (NICE). The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok, Thailand. Tune in to the FOX telecast at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand to see who will become the next Miss Universe. HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Ana Liliana Aviao, Miss Angola 2018 on stage during the National Costume Show, an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country, on December 10th at Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention Exhibition (NICE). The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok, Thailand. Tune in to the FOX telecast at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand to see who will become the next Miss Universe. HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Agustina Pivowarchuk, Miss Argentina 2018 on stage during the National Costume Show, an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country, on December 10th at Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention Exhibition (NICE). The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok, Thailand. Tune in to the FOX telecast at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand to see who will become the next Miss Universe. HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Eliza Muradyan, Miss Armenia 2018 on stage during the National Costume Show, an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country, on December 10th at Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention Exhibition (NICE). The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok, Thailand. Tune in to the FOX telecast at 7:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand to see who will become the next Miss Universe. HO/The Miss Universe Organization View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Hey, Steve Harvey… do you need some ice for that burn? Miss Costa Rica made fun of the time he confused the winner with the runner up and it was HILARIOUS.

Fans are ready to give Miss Costa Rica the crown after her hilarious dig at Steve Harvey during the Miss Universe pageant on Dec. 16. The contestant, Natalia Carvajal, was named a semi-finalist, and was thus given the opportunity to walk up and talk to the Family Feud star. Caravajal is a TV host in her home country, so Harvey asked her if she had any advice for him, host-to-host, and man did she have some things to tell him.

After telling him to come closer as if she was telling him a secret, Miss Costa Rica got real by saying, “If they give you a really, really important envelope, try to read carefully.” Harvey gave the audience that look he saves for when someone says a wild answer on Family Feud, adding that he can’t believe people won’t let it go.

Miss Costa Rica was, of course, referring to the time Harvey named the wrong contestant as the winner at the 2015 pageant. If you’ll recall, he announced to the entire world that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez won the crown, when she was actually the first runner-up. It was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach who earned the title.

Twitter immediately exploded after Miss Costa Rica brought up the incident. “I dont usually watch the #MissUniverse but I just caught it as miss #CostaRica. Sarcastically told #SteveHarvey to read the envelope carefully lmao. Hilarious! Love it! Hopefully, he gets the name right, this time!” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “MISS COSTA RICA DESTROYED STEVE HARVEY LMFAO #MissUniverse.” Yeah, that moment quickly became the highlight of the night.