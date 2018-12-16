See Pic
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Sparkles In White Sequined Gown While Looking Happy Next To Donald

Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Shutterstock
First lady Melania Trump greets children released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their parents at Children's National Health System, in Washington Melania Trump, Washington, USA - 13 Dec 2018
QUALITY REPEAT OF: epa07198599 Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10003807s) QUALITY REPEAT - First Lady Melania Trump (C) and her husband US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) arrive to the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. President Trump arrived to attend the G-20 summit of leaders, which marks his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago. The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit will take place from 30 November to 01 December. G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina - 29 Nov 2018
Melania Trump, Nelly Palmeris. First lady Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, during a safari guided by Nelly Palmeris. Melania Trump has fed baby elephants as she visits a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts. The U.S. first lady also went on a quick safari. Mrs. Trump is on her first-ever visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady Melania Trump Africa, Nairobi, Kenya - 05 Oct 2018
Melania Trump, Gertrude Maseko. First lady Melania Trump and Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko arrive for a ceremony at the State House, in Lilongwe, Malawi, . Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour Melania Trump Africa, Lilongwe, Malawi - 04 Oct 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 77 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Melania Trump looked stunning when she stepped out in a sparkly white fitted gown for her appearance with Donald Trump at the Congressional Ball on the night of Dec. 15.

First Lady Melania Trump, 48, was truly a sight to see on the night of Dec. 15 when she attended the Congressional Ball with President Donald Trump, 72, in a long sparkling white gown by Céline. The stunning fashion choice looked flattering on the former model as she smiled and greeted the crowd of Republicans and Democrats gathered in the White House, which was full of beautiful holiday-themed decorations that Melania put up, for the event. The couple were joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen as well as Donald’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner during the festivities.

Melania and Donald made a grand entrance into the White House foyer for the ball as they walked out to the music of “Hail to the Chief.” Donald made a speech about the joy he’s experienced during his first two years of his presidency and called the White House his “happy place.” He also talked about tax and regulation cuts and praised the two Supreme Court justices he appointed, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Like Donald, Melania also took the time to say a few things to the attendees. After her husband commended her work on the holiday decorations, she took the microphone and thanked everyone and gave them well wishes. “Welcome to the White House. Enjoy the evening. Merry Christmas and happy and healthy New Year,” she happily said. Despite the headline-making appearance, Donald and Melania both left after just 29 minutes of mingling with guests.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Shutterstock

Melania’s appearance at the Congressional Ball is just one of various appearances she’s made at events this holiday season. She also visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Dec. 13.