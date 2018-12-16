Mariah Carey’s skin-baring performance costumes and real life outfits are always an inch or two away from a serious wardrobe malfunction. Her latest travel look has her risking a double one.

Mariah Carey has always been about flashing plenty of cleavage and tons of leg. Now that she’s at the skinniest she’s been in years, Mimi loves rocking both looks at the same time. The elusive chanteuse wasn’t about hiding anything as she and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka left her Brussels, Belgium concert on Dec. 15. Always camera ready, the 48-year-old looked half her years in a long black skirt with a slit practically up to her hip and she gave the paparazzi quite a show. Mariah lifted her foot up to knee level to show off a sexy leg bend and thank goodness she doesn’t go commando because her lady bits would have nearly been on display.

The “Hero” singer was flaunting plenty of cleavage as she went braless in a plunging black top. Initially she had a black cropped leather motorcycle jacket on, but unzipped it for photographers to get a good look at her ensemble. Mariah held tightly onto Bryan’s hand and gazed over at him while her long blonde locks rested in perfect curls. Does this woman ever not look red carpet ready, even when it’s just to go out to dinner or catch a flight?

During the Brussels concert, Mariah wore another stunning outfit that showed off her incredible weight loss. She was the spirit of sexy Christmas in a white sequin halter gown with a side slit up to her right hip, plenty of decollitage on top and a cute white fuzzy trim around the bottom. She even bought her seven-year-old daughter Monroe onstage to show that mommy’s got a protege. The two sang “Follow The Star” from the 2017 animated nativity movie The Star.

Mariah wraps up her yuletide tour of Europe on Dec. 17 in Madrid, Spain then it’s home for the holidays. And we all know where that is, as Mimi spends every Christmas in snowy Aspen, CO. She never fails to let us down annually by donning skin-tight ski-wear around town and posting social media pics in bikinis by her private hot tub at night. Now that she’s the thinnest she’s been in years, 2018 should be a December to remember for Mimi’s lambs. She’s going to be rocking that body all over the shops, slopes, and jacuzzi’s of Aspen.