Kourtney Kardashian Throws Epic B’Day Party For Mason Disick While Scott’s In Saudi Arabia With Sofia

Kourtney Kardashian threw eldest son Mason Disick a game-filled Fortnite-themed party for his ninth birthday. Dad Scott Disick did make it though, as he was in the Middle East with GF Sofia Richie.

Mason Disick — the eldest of the KarJenner cousins — turned nine-years-old on Dec. 14 and the next day doting mom Kourtney Kardashian, 39, threw the birthday boy a massive Fortnite video game themed bash in her Calabasas backyard. As usual, no detail was amiss as there were gaming screens everywhere for her son and his friends to play each other, a DJ, tons of sweet treats and of course all of her close family…except for Mason’s dad Scott Disick. He was half a world away in Saudi Arabia with his 20-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Kourt and her sisters made sure to show off all of the fun activities on their social media accounts. She had 10 feet tall lettering with her son’s name behind a DJ booth as upbeat dance music got the party going. Tan comfy bean bag chairs were laid all across her backyard with giant screens where Mason and his pals all got in on the gaming fun. The Kar-Jenners are dessert pros so Mason had a Fortnite themed birthday cake, and little brother Reign, 4 helped him blow out the candles.

The Lord, 35, was over in Saudi Arabia for the 2018 Ad Diriyah E-Prix auto race with Sofia when the big bash went down. He posted a photo of his sons with Kourtney, Mason and Reign, to his Instagram on Dec. 14 to wish both boys a Happy Birthday. Yep, Kourt managed to give birth to her two sons on the exact same date five years apart. While Mason’s bash was going own in Calabasas, Scott posted an Instagram pic of Sofia in traditional Saudi garb along with their hosts for the event and captioned it, “Had a great time in the desert. Excited to witness history.” Reign already had his birthday party on Dec. 1, sharing a Tarzan themed fete along with cousin Saint West, who turned three on Dec. 5.

While Mason’s dad was absent, his female relatives were all there in force for his bash. Aunts Kendall Jenner, 23, Kylie Jenner, 21, along with 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her eight-month-old daughter True Thompson were on hand, as well as grandma Kris Jenner, 63, decked out in a fab Burberry jacket and matching cap. Kourt even showed off an Instagram stories video of her mom’s fab outfit along with the caption “Kids party attire.” HAH! Another vid even showed off Kris busting out some serious dance moves. Hey, she is the “fun mom” after all!