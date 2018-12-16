Kelly Clarkson: 15 Pics Of Her Most Stunning Looks On Season 15 Of ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is a fashionista! The singer and ‘The Voice’ coach has rocked so many incredible looks over the course of season 15. Take a look at her best outfits!

Kelly Clarkson is one of the four coaches on The Voice, and she has wowed in so many gorgeous outfits week after week throughout season 15. Kelly is always rocking something different and eye-catching. She is such a fashion inspiration, along with fellow coach Jennifer Hudson.

One thing you need to know about Kelly’s wardrobe on The Voice is that she is all about sequins. Kelly’s never met a sequined look she didn’t love. Over the course of season 15, Kelly is stepped out in a number of gorgeous sequined outfits. The “Since U Been Gone” singer sizzled in a silver and black striped sequined dress earlier in the season. She also wowed in a silver sequined dress with a cinched waist and a gold and silver sequined dress this season.

Kelly also loves little black dress. From off-the-shoulder to sheer, Kelly has slayed in a number of sexy black dresses over the course of season 15. In addition, Kelly dazzled in a pink metallic gown and gold metallic gown this season. She is truly a fashion icon!

So, how does Kelly pick out what she wants to wear on the show? “With The Voice she kind of lets me run with it,” Kelly’s stylist, Candice Lambert, told PEOPLE. “I present clothes and ideas for each show to her. We try them on and we go with what we both love the most. Each night we are trying a different vibe. It’s so much fun.”

Take a look at more of Kelly’s best outfits of The Voice season 15. We can’t wait to see what she steps out in for the finale! The season 15 finale airs Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC.