How To Watch The 2018 Miss Universe Competition — When It’s On & Where To Tune In

Miss Universe 2018 is about to begin! Here’s how you can tune in to this year’s competition!

It’s almost time for the Miss Universe pageant to begin. Back by universal demand, this year’s competition will be on FOX at 7pm EST. Want to stream it? All you have to do is enter your cable credentials into Fox.com. You can also tune in to the Fox app, in addition to the Fox channel on Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

We reported earlier how Sarah Rose Summers, the current Miss USA, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what her biggest inspiration and motivation is before the competition tonight. “Before the crown and the sash, I’m a Certified Child Life Specialist. So, I work in children’s hospitals as the liaison between children and families and the medical team, and it’s my job to  help alleviate stressors and anxiety in the children’s hospitals,” Sarah Rose explained. “I took a trip with Demi to Mexico City as Miss USA, with Smile Train — an organization that provides surgeries for children with cleft palate. My eyes were opened to what healthcare is like in other countries. We are so fortunate here in the US to have Child Life, where we’re focusing on the wholesome care. There are some many little strategies from my field that I could help implement into hospitals.”

Meanwhile, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, this past year’s Miss Universe, talked to us about her year wearing the crown. “I think this year has totally exceeded every single expectation I had. It’s been just a once in a lifetime experience. Opportunity is not even enough to describe it,” she revealed. “The things I got to experience, the people I got to meet, the countries I got to travel to and explore. It was so incredible. I think most of all the platform I had and every country I got to visit I was able to leave a message behind. That’s something I’m so grateful for.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest updates from the competition tonight. In the meantime, check out all of the most gorgeous evening gowns ever worn in our gallery above.