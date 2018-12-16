Chanel West Coast Flashes Bra & Underwear In Sheer Sequined Jumpsuit – See Her Sexy Look

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to show off a sexy look that showed off her bra and underwear under a sheer bedazzled jumpsuit that reflected lights in all the right ways.

Chanel West Coast, 30, caught major attention when she shared a sexy video clip and stunning photo of herself flaunting her incredible body in a sheer black jumpsuit by Fashion Nova that was bedazzled with sequins and pearl-like attachments. The fashion choice showed off her bra and underwear underneath and gave off a fun vibe when the sequins reflected the flashing lights in the location she was in as she danced to music. “Shining in that @fashionnova ✨✨✨✨✨,” Chanel captioned the dancing video.

Chanel is known for sharing various sexy looks on social media but this one was definitely one of the stand-outs! With the holidays quickly approaching, the lighting effect was very festive and the rapper seemed to be enjoying herself throughout the night. Whether she’s posing in a barely-there swimsuit or shimmering top, this lady sure knows how to work it!

Chanel is also known for having a good time whenever she can. She recently partied it up in El Paso, TX last month at Back Nine Bar and Lounge and recorded a video of her visit that was directed by Ghost of Gods. No matter where she appears, she makes sure to make a lasting impression and from the headlines all over the internet and beyond, we’d say she’s been pretty successful at it!

We’ll be on the lookout for more amazing posts from Chanel in the near future. We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!