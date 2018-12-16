Chanel West Coast Flashes Bra & Underwear In Sheer Sequined Jumpsuit – See Her Sexy Look
Chanel West Coast took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to show off a sexy look that showed off her bra and underwear under a sheer bedazzled jumpsuit that reflected lights in all the right ways.
Chanel West Coast, 30, caught major attention when she shared a sexy video clip and stunning photo of herself flaunting her incredible body in a sheer black jumpsuit by Fashion Nova that was bedazzled with sequins and pearl-like attachments. The fashion choice showed off her bra and underwear underneath and gave off a fun vibe when the sequins reflected the flashing lights in the location she was in as she danced to music. “Shining in that @fashionnova ✨✨✨✨✨,” Chanel captioned the dancing video.
Chanel is known for sharing various sexy looks on social media but this one was definitely one of the stand-outs! With the holidays quickly approaching, the lighting effect was very festive and the rapper seemed to be enjoying herself throughout the night. Whether she’s posing in a barely-there swimsuit or shimmering top, this lady sure knows how to work it!
Chanel is also known for having a good time whenever she can. She recently partied it up in El Paso, TX last month at Back Nine Bar and Lounge and recorded a video of her visit that was directed by Ghost of Gods. No matter where she appears, she makes sure to make a lasting impression and from the headlines all over the internet and beyond, we’d say she’s been pretty successful at it!
View this post on Instagram
Shining in that @fashionnova ✨✨✨✨✨
A post shared by chanelwestcoast (@chanelwestcoast) on
We’ll be on the lookout for more amazing posts from Chanel in the near future. We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!