Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs In Candy-Cane Inspired Outfits Perfect For The Holiday Season

If you’re looking for a fun holiday look that isn’t as obvious a choice as an ugly Christmas sweater, experimenting with seasonal patterns is a great idea. One of our faves this year is candy cane stripes – and it looks like celebs are loving it too! The iconic red and white design has been seen on various stars’ jackets, pants and dresses, so if you need any style inspo for your end-of-year office party or Christmas Eve dinner with family, you’ve got options.

Hailee Steinfeld rocked the trend most recently in Beijing while promoting her newest film, Bumblebee, on Dec. 16. The “Back To Life” hitmaker looked gorgeous posing on a couch in a distressed red and white striped coat with matching pants. Keeping with the color scheme, Steinfeld rounded out her ensemble with cherry colored heels and bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid got in the holiday spirit early this year when she stepped out in New York City on Oct. 18 wearing a pair of striped denim capris. She paired the pants with a long sleeved white top and sneakers. Hadid also carried a red sweatshirt with her.

It’s not just actresses and models who love this festive design, though. Melania Trump donned a coat in the pinstripe pattern while visiting a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13. The first lady really went all out with the candy cane theme by completing the outfit with a pair of red and white striped Manolo Blahnik pumps. TBH, this look was really cute and perfect for the setting she was in.

