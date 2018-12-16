Ashley Graham Strips Totally Naked & Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Post-Sauna Selfie

Ashley Graham wowed her followers when she took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to confidently bare all in a sexy nude mirror selfie.

Ashley Graham, 31, proved she’s not afraid to flaunt her incredible body when she took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to take a sexy selfie while being completely naked. The brunette beauty went makeup-free in the stunning selfie and was standing and posing in front of a light-trimmed mirror with one arm covering her chest area and the other holding up her phone. “Fresh out the sauna,” Ashley captioned the eye-catching photo.

Ashley’s selfie was taken in Thailand, where she’s currently staying for her participation in the Miss Universe pageant. She was given the honor to serve as backstage host for the popular event, which airs on Dec. 16, and from the looks of her latest pic, it seems like she’s been enjoying herself quite a bit! The model recently talked about her time preparing for the event and touched upon how it was to work with host Steve Harvey. “Steve is hysterical. It’s a laugh a minute,” she told Good Day Austin. ‘He’s the same guy that you see on stage as you see off stage. I love working with him. I feel like we have really great banter.”

In addition to her time with Steve, the model shared her opinion about the 94 competitors. “A lot of these women have been working for this their whole lives,” she explained. “It’s a lot pressure and they’re not only speaking up for themselves, they’re speaking up for their country. To be able to hear from them and what they’re so passionate about is really interesting.”

Ashley and Steve are not the only stars who will show up at Miss Universe. The world-famous pageant will also feature a performance from Ne-Yo and Carson Kressley will be taking part in observing the style of the competitors.