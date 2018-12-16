Ashley Graham Stuns In High-Neck, Curve-Hugging White Dress At Miss Universe

She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s your Miss Universe backstage host of the evening, Ashley Graham!

Ashley Graham is in the house! She absolutely stunned in her first look of the night at Miss Universe, rocking a sparkling and details white, high-neck dress, that showed off her awesome curves. She rocked her long brunette hair in Hollywood waves, perfect for the look. Ashley added some hoops to her white dress, and we love the simple addition of the accessory! The model seriously looks like she’s ready to compete for the title of Miss Universe tonight!

Ashley was the backstage host of last year’s competition, which took place in Las Vegas, and this year she ventured all the way to Bangkok, Thailand to take on the gig once more! Last year, all eyes were on Ashley’s fashion, as she had multiple outfit changes, each one better than the last! From her burgundy off the shoulder dress with an additional neckpiece, to her golden sheer gown, we’ve been so excited to see what the model had in store for this year, and she totally brought it. While the curvy model was a fabulous host last year and obviously invited back to host again, she did criticize the pageant for the lack of plus-size contestants in an interview with Fox News last year.

“I think that it’s really important that we continue to show diversity of all sizes, ethnicities, backgrounds and religion,” she said. “So for me, I’m here to show diversity of size! Because not yet have we had a curvy girl in Miss Universe or even in the Miss USA pageant.” She continued, “I really do think [we’ll see a curvy Miss Universe.] I think we’re on the way. If you can see a curvy girl on the cover of Sports Illustrated or Vogue, then we can definitely see a curvy girl as Miss Universe.”