Pete Davidson’s Alarming Cry For Help ‘Terrified’ Ariana Grande: She Could Never ‘Deal With Losing Him’

Ariana Grande can’t fathom having anything tragic happen to ex-fiance Pete Davidson. We’ve got details on how terrified she is after he posted a disturbing online message.

There’s only so much pain one person can take in such a short amount of time. Ariana Grande is still reeling from the Sept. 7 lethal overdose by her ex boyfriend and “angel” Mac Miller at the age of 26. Now her ex-fiance Pete Davidson has posted a very disturbing message on Dec. 15 about wanting to leave this earth before deleting his Instagram account. “Ariana has made it clear to Pete that she’s here if he needs her, and that’s all she can do really at this point. Ariana still cares deeply for Pete and she was terrified that he was going to harm himself—she absolutely could not deal with losing him and Mac together,” a source close to the 25-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Pete shared a chilling message on his Instagram before deleting the account on Dec. 15. He wrote “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so <3”. Many Arianators were never fans of her romance with the Saturday Night Live star and bombarded him with hate messages after the two called off their four-month engagement in October. He later posted about how bullied he felt and but that he would never kill himself no matter how hard cruel trolls tried to urge him to.

Ariana rushed to Rockefeller Center where Pete was scheduled to tape Saturday Night Live, telling him in a now deleted tweet “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” So many celebrity friends including rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly rallied around the comedian, who has confessed in the past to battling Borderline Personality Disorder and other mental health issues.

“Ariana knows that Pete has a great support network around him though, and they’re not together anymore so she really is limited when it comes to what she can really do practically to help, despite her willingness to do anything. Ariana is also aware of not feeding into the drama, obviously the whole world is waiting and watching to see what she will say and do. But the only reader she cares about is Pete, so she took her time and gave a genuine and heartfelt response that she believed would resonate with him,” our insider adds. Pete appeared in a pre-taped SNL sketch, but only appeared on the Dec. 15 live show to introduce musical guest Miley Cyrus.