Vanessa Hudgens Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Watch Her Turn 30 & Promote ‘Second Act’

Vanessa Hudgens had a very eventful week – and she documented the entire thing on Instagram! Fans were blessed with various shots of her stellar style choices during the Second Act press tour and clips from her 30th birthday celebrations! These fun moments convinced us to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Vanessa kicked off the week with a cute video of her driving a pink child-sized toy Mercedes with one of her pals and captioned it, “Ballin. Real hard.” This certainly set the tone for the rest of the week! The High School Musical alum was in the midst of promoting her new film, Second Act, all week, so each day came with a new set of behind-the-scenes looks at her multiple outfits. One look we loved was a plunging pink mini-dress that she wore to the film’s photocall and posed in alongside co-star Jennifer Lopez.

Halfway through the week, Vanessa flew across the country to land in New York City for more stops on the press tour. Shortly after her arrival, the Rent Live! star shared a photo of her holding a Starbucks cup on East 42nd St. outside of Grand Central. “New York minute” she wrote alongside the image. That minute was actually a few days long, and involved an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and the New York premiere of the rom-com.

Cut to Dec. 14! This was an extra special day, because Vanessa turned 30! She seemed to have a wonderful day with boyfriend Austin Butler, and shared an adorable GIF of herself dancing with “30” balloons. “been saving this gif for a while lol LESSSS GOOOO 30’s. Feeling so grateful, strong, confident, focused and loved. So excited for this next chapter in my life ❤️ thank you for joining me on my journey,” she wrote.

The end of an eventful week, but the start of a brand new chapter! Here's to many more days filled with fun Instagram posts from Ms. Hudgens.