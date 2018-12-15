T.I. Begs Cardi B To Take Offset Back After Rapper Apologizes On Instagram – See His Request

T.I. took the time to empathically respond to Offset’s Instagram video, in which he apologized to ex Cardi B, on Dec. 15 and revealed his desire for the two to get back together.

T.I., 38, is in Offset‘s corner! The rapper took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to respond to the 27-year-old Migos member’s touching video to ex Cardi B, 26, and used the opportunity to try and persuade the new mom to take him back! In the raw video, Offset expressed his love for Cardi as well as his desire to spend Christmas with her and their five-month-old daughter Kulture. He also apologized to the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker for the things he did wrong. “I feel u bro #TakeOffsetBack @cardib,” T.I. commented on the clip. He also added another comment a short time later that read, “Ain’t nobody perfect.”

Although Cardi has yet to respond to T.I., his comments are not too surprising considering his own experiences with love. T.I. has gone through some public struggles with wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 43, over the past year and after the couple almost broke things off for good (even going as far as filing for divorce) the duo eventually seemed to make things work in their own way.

There’s no way to predict whether or not Offset and Cardi will make like T.I. and Tiny in the future, but we give Offset major kudos for trying his best to get his former love’s attention! Cardi first announced her split from Offset, who she married last year, in a social media video on Dec. 5. Although she didn’t give a specific reason for the separation, there were soon reports about how Offset allegedly got involved with a woman who goes by the name Summer Bunni. Summer shared her own tearful apology in a video after the announcement of the split and insisted she didn’t mean to ruin a happy home.

We’ll definitely be updating with more info about Offset and Cardi B’s situation as it becomes available. It will be interesting to see where things go from here, especially with the holidays quickly approaching!