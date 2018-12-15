‘Andi Mack’ Star Stoney Westmoreland, 48, Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Have Sex With 13-Year-Old

Stoney Westmoreland, who plays the grandpa on Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ has been arrested for allegedly trying to set up a sexual liason with a 13-year-old he met online. We’ve got the shocking details.

This is pretty horrifying. Andi Mack star Stoney Westmoreland, 48, has been arrested in Utah for allegedly trying to set up a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old. The bust went down on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City, UT where the Disney Channel show is filmed. According to local TV station KSL, he was “arrested for investigation of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony, and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony,” according to court documents.

The court docs filed in the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City indicated Westmoreland began communicating online with a user he thought was a teen “on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.” The papers don’t state whether he was communicating with a girl or a boy. The affidavit also says that the actor asked the victim to send him nude photos and engage in sex acts, and that he sent “pornographic images” to the person.

The Disney Channel took the news of the arrest quite seriously, swiftly firing Westmoreland. “Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” a rep for Disney Channel said in a statement to our sister site Deadline on Friday night. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

The affidavit says he was arrested by the Salt Lake City P.D. and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, who took him into custody when the actor took a ride-sharing service to pick up the person he believed was a teen. Until today, Westmoreland played the title character’s grandfather Ham Mack on Andi Mack, which films at at Wasatch Junior High in Salt Lake City. He has other acting credits that include eight episodes of Scandal in 2012-13 where he played Secret Service agent Hal Rimbeau. His IMDB.com page lists other TV parts on Better Call Saul, S.W.A.T., NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: Miami and Justified. His first acting role was in the pilot for Newsradio in 1997.