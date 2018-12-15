See Pics
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Put All Their Drama Aside To Pose For A Christmas Card

Courtesy of Instagram
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever.
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weekend Editor

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley took a Christmas card together that’s pure holiday inspo! Check out their sweet family pic with baby Ariana here!

Drama? What drama? While we can all agree that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley have had a roller-coaster relationship in 2018, they’re finishing off the year on a good note. The couple posed together for some sweet holiday pictures for a Christmas card, and looked extremely happy too. Both wearing beige sweaters, the two of them smiled for the camera in front of a lit Christmas tree and a nutcracker. Although by far the cutest part of their picture together is little Ariana who wore a sweet hair bow! Check out the adorable photos here!

We reported earlier how Ronnie relies on Snooki for her advice about Jen Harley. “Ronnie doesn’t know what he’d do without Snooki in his life and being able to lean on her when times have been rough in his relationship with Jen,” a source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ron completely respects Snooki’s advice when it comes to his love life and has total relationship goals of her and Jionni’s marriage because he knows how in love and happy they are together.”

And despite all of their past issues, Ronnie and Jen are up for having another child together. “As crazy as it may sound to absolutely everybody who knows them, Ronnie says he would love to have another baby with Jen,” a source close to Ron told us. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Ronnie and Jen. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.