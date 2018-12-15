Roger Mathews Reunited With Son After JWoww Restraining Order: ‘Heart Half Full’

Roger Mathews took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to share a sweet photo of him reunited with his two-year-old son Greyson for the first time since his ex Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley took out a restraining order against him.

Roger Mathews, 43, happily reunited with his son, Greyson, 2, on Dec. 15 for the first time since his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, took out a restraining order against him. The grateful father took to Instagram to share a photo of the special moment, which showed him and Greyson laying down together and appearing to be asleep. “Heart half full,” Roger captioned the pic. Roger’s heart was most likely half full because he hasn’t reunited with his four-year-old daughter Meilani yet.

The reunion with Greyson is one of the few heartwarming moments the reality star has seemed to have in the past few days. Although he and JWoww announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage back in Sept., things became really heated between the former lovebirds on the night of Dec. 13. A fight between the two apparently led to Roger being taken out of the house he was still in with JWoww and their kids, and the restraining order followed, forcing him to stay away.

Roger took to Instagram right after the incident to share several videos, including one from the back of a police car, and he ranted about what he alleged just happened. He explained that he was the one to call the police first earlier in the night after JWoww allegedly shouted she was going to do it and after the call was documented, he went to record a podcast. When he got back he was removed from the house by authorities. “I’m not allowed to go home and see my children, he said in one of the videos. “I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time. I’m always there for my children. Always. And I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children. It’s sad, man. It’s just sad.”

He went on to explain that he was staying at a friend’s house and wasn’t sure what he was going to do. “Police said if I want to go home… I mean, I’m not arrested. I’m not in jail, so there’s no crime committed,” he explained. “It’s just somehow Jenni convinced a judge that a restraining order should be filed. I have no idea how. No clue. They couldn’t even explain it to me.” Jenni posted her own statement shortly after Roger’s videos were posted and explained that she did what she did because she thought it was in the best interests of her children.

We’ll be following along with this story and update as more info becomes available. In the meantime, we hope these two can come to the best conclusion for themselves and their kids!